StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

