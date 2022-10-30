StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearSign Technologies (CLIR)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.