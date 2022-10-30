StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.