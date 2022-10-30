StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 million, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

