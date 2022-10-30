StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.