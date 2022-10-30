Susquehanna Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.