Susquehanna Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $72.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.46.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
BYD opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.
Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after buying an additional 812,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.