Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $295.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.