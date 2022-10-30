Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

