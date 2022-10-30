Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Performance
SYPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of 203.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
