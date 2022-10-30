Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1,024.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

