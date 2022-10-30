T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $200.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $200.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,418,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,722,223,000 after purchasing an additional 269,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

