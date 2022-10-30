TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 111.8% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $70.61.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.