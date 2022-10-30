TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $422.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

