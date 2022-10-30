TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,186 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of SSR Mining worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $86,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

