TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 144,172 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Devon Energy worth $25,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,170,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 317,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.