TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $26,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.