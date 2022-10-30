TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 186,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

