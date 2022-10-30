TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 309,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $44.61 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

