TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,059 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 953.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Stock Performance

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

