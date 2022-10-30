Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $31.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.