Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $31.18 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

