Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Fintech Group stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Tenet Fintech Group has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Fintech Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Fintech Group Company Profile

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

