Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 73.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.