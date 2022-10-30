Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $105.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TER. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.10.

Teradyne stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after buying an additional 823,281 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

