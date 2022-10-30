Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TER. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.10.

Teradyne Trading Up 4.4 %

TER stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

