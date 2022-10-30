TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

