Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $63.00 at DA Davidson

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.58 per share, for a total transaction of $596,095.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $115,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

