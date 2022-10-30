Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

