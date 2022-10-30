Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.82.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.