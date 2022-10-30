The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.11). 107,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.15).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.13.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.