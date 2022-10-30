The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $104.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.64.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.98. Entegris has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.