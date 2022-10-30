The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 33,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

