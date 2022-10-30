The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $239.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $240.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,113,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

