Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $675,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

