TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

