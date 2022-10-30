TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

TriMas Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $23.41 on Friday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $983.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

Insider Activity at TriMas

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.56%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after buying an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TriMas by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TriMas by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About TriMas

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

