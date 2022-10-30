Truist Financial Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $175.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average is $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

