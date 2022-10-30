Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

