United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $197.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $167.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.33. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Capital World Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

