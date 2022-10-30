Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Unity Software Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.72. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

