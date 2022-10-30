Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.