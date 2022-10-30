UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UserTesting from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.32.

UserTesting Price Performance

USER stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative net margin of 35.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

