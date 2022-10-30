V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE:VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 88.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 63.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

