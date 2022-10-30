V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after buying an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

