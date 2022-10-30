Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 72,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Valor Latitude Acquisition

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLAT. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

