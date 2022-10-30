Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 375,450 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,252,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nikola were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,852,421.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,276,120 shares of company stock worth $4,667,701. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

