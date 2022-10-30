Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 222.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 70,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,306,000 after buying an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.39 and a 200-day moving average of $397.75. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.