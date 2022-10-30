Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.54 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

