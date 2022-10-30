Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDUS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth about $441,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FDUS opened at $18.74 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $458.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 117.69% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

