Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 33,173 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of United States Steel worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in United States Steel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 4.2 %

X stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

