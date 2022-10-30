Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,958,349 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

