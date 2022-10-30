Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,529 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,174,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $59.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

